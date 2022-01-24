The 2023 Tim Hortons Brier is coming to London, Ont.

London, Ont. will be the host city for the 2023 Tim Horton Brier.

Curling Canada made the announcement Monday morning that the annual national men's curling championship will take place at Budweiser Gardens from March 3 to 12.

"Our past events in London have been memorable for so many reasons, so it was a pretty easy decision to return based on the superb bid they submitted," said Katherine Henderson, CEO of Curling Canada. "Budweiser Gardens is a superb building in an ideal location, and we've seen repeatedly that London really knows how to put on a show. I can't wait to be there in 2023!"

This will be the third time London will host the event, having hosted previous tournaments in 2011 at Budweiser Gardens, and in 1974 at the old London Gardens.

"The 2011 Brier is forever remembered as one of the most memorable times in the history of our city," said London Mayor Ed Holder. "Our community rallied around that event, and came together as we welcomed curling fans from across Canada to London and showcased our great city. With sold-out crowds, and a legion of passionate volunteers, it left a mark on our community that is still felt and talked about today."

It is the first major sporting event announced for London since the pandemic began.

This year's Tim Hortons Brier is taking place in Lethbridge, Alberta from March 4 to 13. The winning team from that tournament will represent Canada at the 2022 World Men's Curling Championship in Las Vegas.

Event ticket packages for the 2023 brier are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks. Anyone looking to volunteer during the 10-day event can find more information on how to sign up at curling.ca.