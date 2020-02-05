Thames Valley elementary teachers to strike next Monday and Tuesday

The upcoming weekend will be a long one for public elementary students in the London region, if the provincial government and the union representing their teachers can't reach a deal.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has announced its next round of strikes. Members with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) will strike alongside eight other boards on Monday, while TVDSB teachers will also participate in a province-wide strike next Tuesday.

The announcement comes just hours after the end of a coordinated province-wide strike that impacted all elementary and secondary public schools across Ontario.

Elementary teachers in the London region will also be off the job this coming Thursday, Feb. 6.