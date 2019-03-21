Thames Valley Children's Centre facing major overhaul due to changes to autism funding

The Thames Valley Children's Centre (TVCC) in London is dealing with uncertain times. Changes to the provincial funding model for autism means the organization will have to completely overhaul how it operates.

"It's crazy making," said John LaPorta, CEO at TVCC about the government's changes to autism funding.

The provincial government announced the changes in February to eliminate a wait list of 23,000 children in need of autism therapy. But, parents and service providers alike have complained.

John LaPorta, CEO of Thames Valley Children's Centre (Colin Butler/CBC London)

On Thursday, the government tweaked the rules a bit but stuck to its overall financial offerings for parents.

Families with children under six years old would be eligible for $20,000 per year, to a lifetime maximum amount of $140,000. Once a child turns six, funding would drop to $5,000 per year until they are 18. Children who enter the program at older than six would be eligible for up to $5,000 per year, up to a maximum of $55,000 by the time they turn 18.

The new funding model mean TVCC goes from being a provincially funded to a fee for service organization available to families willing to pay.

"It's going to significantly alter our model," said LaPorta. "You staff differently when you're looking at a fee for service model than you do with a publicly funded flow model."

Job losses possible in the long run

TVCC will now have to estimate how many clients will be turning to the agency for service and how that translates to staffing levels.

LaPorta is predicting there will be more people on contract at TVCC and fewer full-time staff.

"It's a roller-coaster ride," said LaPorta. It makes people anxious. It makes people worry about their jobs and their livelihood. It has made parents worry about what could be provided for their children. It's been very stressful."

The government has extended the length of time before the changes take place. That means TVCC will continue to provide provincially funded programs to its autism clients for another six months.

But, after that, LaPorta said, the work is just beginning on how to handle the next fiscal year.

"We're really concerned about what we can provide for our clients," he said. "Our aim is to marshal as much as we can with the resources that we have to provide the best fee for service program possible for our clients."