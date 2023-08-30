A 61-year-old London, Ont., man who hasn't paid rent in two years will be before Ontario's Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) for a second time, in November, to argue his new landlord wrongly made a change in his payment method and it doesn't accommodate his disability.

"The last time I paid rent was in July of 2021," Fred Moore said from his 350-square-foot downtown apartment. He said the rent money — he pays $800 monthly — is sitting in a bank account until the LTB decides how much he may owe.

Until then, he said, his landlord isn't getting a cent.

"If the decision is in my favour, then there's a possibility that I don't have to pay any of that."

Landlords can't force payments by cheque, etransfer

Moore has been renting his apartment at 186 King St. since October 2019, when the building's previous owner agreed to take his monthly rent via an online method that allows him to completely control his payments to the landlord.

He said he doesn't want to do etransfers because the landlord has automatic deposits, instead of providing a security word, and he doesn't feel comfortable with that from a security perspective. He also doesn't want to pay to pay by cheque because of the high costs of getting a package of cheques.

"It would be the same way as you would pay your electricity bill or your cellphone bill, and it could be a recurring payment, so you could have it come out on a certain day every month.

"It accommodates my disabilities," he said, adding his mental illness requires him to minimize contact with other people.

A former hotel, 186 King St., has been converted into residential apartments. A new owner bought the building in 2019 and has steadily evicting tenants while renovating their old apartments apartments. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

When the building was sold in August 2021 to the new owner, Studios on King, Moore said the new landlord refused to honour the old rent payment agreement. He said the landlord insisted on a monthly cheque or an etranser that would go to the property management office.

"They said it was 'an industry standard.' It's not something that is dictated by law or anything like that. It's just a personal preference," Moore said.

Personal preference or not, "a landlord cannot require the tenant to pay by either of those methods," according to an online guide on Ontario's Residential Tenancies Act that's published by the LTB. "Once the landlord and tenant have agreed on a method of payment, it cannot be changed unless both the landlord and tenant agree."

CBC News made multiple calls, which weren't returned, and visited the building property office Tuesday in an attempt to get comment from the property manager, Elizabeth Da Silva, but wasn't able to reach her.

CBC News has obtained and reviewed a letter written in April 2022 by Da Silva to Canadian Centre Housing Rights, an organization that advocates on behalf of tenants with disabilities, asking them to convince him to "move to a more suitable place to live."

In the letter, she said Moore owed $7,252.03 as of May 1, 2022. She also accused Moore of "a pattern of abuse and manipulation" even though, in the document, she described meeting him once.

Studios On King took Moore to the LTB this spring over rent non-payment. In March, the tribunal ruled in Moore's favour, saying the landlord couldn't dictate how the tenant paid his rent and it must work to accommodate his mental illness, which requires him to minimize his social contact.

Since then, Moore said, the landlord hasn't complied with the ruling, insisting he pay by etransfer or cheque, even though the LTB ruled he didn't have to.

Now, Studios On King is once again taking Moore back to the LTB this fall.

Landlord must accommodate, says former paralegal

Harry Fine, a retired Toronto paralegal who now offers legal training for landlords, told CBC News via email Monday that he can understand why the LTB ruled in Moore's favour, especially if he has a disability.

Studios on King bought the building Moore lives in in August 2021. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

"The landlord must accommodate the tenant's inability to follow what might normally be the system," he wrote. "The accommodation efforts must be to the point of undue hardship. That's a very high bar. Accepting by direct deposit is hardly hardship, let alone undue hardship."

Moore said he just wants to pay his new landlord in a way that accommodates his disability.

"I want to pay my rent as I did before, as the accommodations that were given to me before by the previous landlord," he said. "They don't want to understand."

Moore said the last time he spoke to his landlord was when they shut off the cold water to the chiller in his unit, disabling his air conditioner. When he tried to advocate for himself, he said, he was accused of harassment.

"When the fan turns on, it's not cold air that comes out of my air conditioning. I told them about that and they told me that it wasn't a problem. It was my problem in my unit."

They are now advertising these apartments for $1,400 a month — that's a $600 difference. - Fred Moore

Moore also alleges building staff enter his apartment illegally on a regular basis. In response, he said, he's had to barricade his door with a set of crutches he used when he was recovering from a surgery a number of years ago to keep them out.

"People try to come into my apartment all the time — staff," he said. "When I inquired one time why a security guard and a person who worked for the building was trying to come into my apartment at 8:30 p.m., I was told that they needed to look at my refrigerator. I never asked them to look at it."

When Moore next goes to the LTB, he hopes the tribunal will once again rule in his favour. Otherwise, he said, he may end up like tenants in his building who have been steadily "renovicted" — given notice to leave due to repairs or renovations — from their apartments ever since the new owner took ownership two years ago.

"I only pay $800 a month rent," he said. "They are now advertising these apartments for $1,400 a month — that's a $600 difference."