Teen riding his dirt bike dead in fatal two-vehicle crash in Elgin County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Elgin County are investigating the death of a 14-year old dirt bike rider after a two-vehicle crash Friday evening southwest of London.

Emergency crews were called to Marsh Line in the municipality of Dutton Dunwich at 6:56 p.m. where the OPP says a preliminary investigation showed that an SUV crashed into a dirt bike.

The lone rider on the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the SUV was unharmed.

Police aren't releasing the name of the deceased out of respect for the family.

The OPP said the driver of the SUV has not been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

The stretch between Coyne Road and Dunborough Road was closed while officials were on scene investigating the crash.