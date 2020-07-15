Suspect in Liberian rebel leader's homicide in custody

London police say they've arrested a suspect charged with second degree murder in the death of a former Liberian rebel leader in a case that's taking investigators around the province.

Keiron Gregory, 22, has been wanted on a warrant since June 25, alongside three other suspects who are still being sought by police.

Investigators say Gregory was arrested in North Bay on Tuesday. Two other individuals were arrested and released unconditionally.

Bill Horace, 44, was shot and killed during a home invasion in east London the morning of June 21.

Police said four men forced their way into a home at 232 Pochard Lane in the city's south-east end. When emergency crews arrived on scene, Horace was found lying in front of a neighbour's home.

He served as a rebel commander under Charles Taylor, a former Liberian warlord and convicted war criminal. Horace fled Liberia and came to Canada in 2002 where he applied for refugee status.

Multiple arrests indirectly linked to homicide

Two women from the GTA were charged in mid-July with being accessory after the fact to the offence of assault with a weapon in relation to the Horrace case.

Police would not say what knowledge Tianna Almeida, 22, and Tera Amoatemah, 22, both of North York, had in relation to the alleged crime.

Gregory's father, a Toronto police officer, has also been charged in the case.

Trevor Gregory, 46, was arrested July 7 and charged with breach of trust. Police haven't explained the charge further, but said he was released from custody pending a court appearance on September 29.

Keiron Gregory has a court appearance in London Wednesday. Police say they continue to investigate.