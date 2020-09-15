Supreme Court sides with London, Ont., woman suing Catholic church

The Supreme Court of Canada has sided with Irene Deschenes, the London, Ont., woman trying to reopen her civil suit against the Diocese of London. She alleges church officials knew about claims against a local priest who sexually abused her earlier than they claimed.

In legal terms, the Supreme Court dismissed the application to appeal filed by the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of the Diocese of London which has fought the woman's claim through every level of the court system.

Simply put, it means Deschenes can reopen her civil suit against the Church, leaving the diocese with no further legal appeals.

"This continued legal bullying impacts my ability to heal," Deschenes said in a statement. "Child sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic priest is a life sentence. I have no choice but to deal with the devastating effects. The Church continues to fight me in costly legal battles rather than take responsibility."

Deschenes reported being sexually abused by Father Charles Sylvestre in 1994. He later pleaded guilty to abusing dozens of girls when he worked as a priest in Southwestern Ontario. He died in jail.

Deschenes reached a settlement with lawyers representing the diocese long before Sylvestre went to trial. But she now believes the agreement she signed was reached under false pretences, because the diocese claimed they had no knowledge of Sylvestre's sexual abuse.

Court sides with survivor three times

Documents have surfaced since Deschenes' settlement that indicate the diocese did know about Sylvestre's sexual abuse years earlier.

Thursday's decision is the third time the courts have sided with Deschenes.

In 2018, the Ontario Court of Justice allowed her to reopen the civil case, but that was appealed by the diocese to the Ontario Court of Appeal. The diocese lost but appealed to the Supreme Court in August 2020, leading to Thursday's decision.

Deschenes is speaking about the win in 2011.

The Diocese of London said shortly after the decision was rendered that Bishop Ronald Fabbro will not be available for comment but will issue a statement.

More to come