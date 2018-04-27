Health minister coming to London to discuss York Street consumption site

A little over a week after she rejected funding a permanent supervised consumption site on York Street, Ontario's health minister will meet with the city's mayor about the site, CBC News has learned.

The province announced June 3 it would not fund the site at 446 York Street, which is the preferred location for the Middlesex London Health Unit and Regional HIV/AIDS Connection, which hosts the current temporary site.

At the time, London Mayor Ed Holder said he was "surprised and disappointed" that funding was rejected for the site.

This week, Holder will meet with Health Minister Christine Elliott about the drug site, his spokesperson Nathan Smith said Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the issue exploded at Queen's Park, when London North Centre NDP MPP Terrance Kernaghan accused the Doug Ford Government of "backroom deals" that are delaying the site.

Several zoning bylaw appeals have been filed against the location, including one by Drewlo Holdings, which owns an apartment building close to the site, formerly the John Bellone music store.

Drewlo Holdings has hired embattled PR firm Blackridge Strategy to lobby the province on a number of issues, including opposition to locating the supervised consumption site at the York Street site.

An auto body shop, an investment group and one other development company have retained lawyers and filed zoning appeals in relation to 446 York St., documents submitted to Tribunals Ontario show.

Bureaucrats tour site

Moira Hamel-Smith owns 446 York St., and Wednesday toured two health ministry bureaucrats through the site, she told CBC News.

"I wanted to make sure that they understood what this neighbourhood is like. The problem with drug users exists now, and the point is to get those people inside," Hamel-Smith said.

"I felt like they listened, I felt like I was heard. I'm not sure if they have any particular policy-making power, but they can report back what they heard.

Hamel-Smith had residents from the neighbourhood and students from nearby Beal secondary school at the tour to speak about the importance of the site.

"Many people are supportive of this in the area. The information that Doug Ford got are from a handful of people, it doesn't represent the people in this neighbourhood who are very supportive of this site."

Site chosen after much consultation

Minister Christine Elliott told London Morning host Rebecca Zandbergen that lobbying did not play a role in the province's decision to not grant funding.

The location was chosen after more than a year of consultation with multiple community groups and public sessions.

Elliott has said funding for the temporary site at 186 King St. will continue and she encouraged the city to pursing its funding application for a mobile unit.

CBC London has reached out to the health ministry and the Middlesex London Health Unit for comment but has yet to hear back.