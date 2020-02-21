Superior court judge rules parts of Canada's prostitution laws are unconstitutional

A judge in Ontario's Superior Court has ruled that three parts of Canada's prostitution laws violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Justice Thomas McKay ruled that the laws, which prohibit procuring, advertising and materially benefiting from someone else's sexual services, are unconstitutional.

That means the charges against London, Ont., couple Tiffany Harvey and Hamad Anwar are stayed.

They ran Fantasy World Escorts until is was shut down by police in 2015.

In his ruling, McKay said the law against advertising violates the Charter right to freedom of expression, and the laws against procuring and materially benefiting violate the Charter guarantee of "security of the person."

"We won. We won them all," Harvey told someone on the phone outside court.

Anwar cried as the verdict was read, as did the couple's family members in the courtroom.

But those who work with victims of sex trafficking say the decision is "astounding."

"We're protecting pimps. Their Charter rights apparently supersede the rights of vulnerable girls and women," said John Cassells, an anti-human-trafficking specialist with the Christian mission organization SIM Canada.

More to come.