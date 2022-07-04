Sunfest organizers say 'music will go on' despite travel troubles at airports

Organizers of London's top international music festival are navigating travel concerns with musicians as Toronto Pearson Airport faces delays, cancellations and baggage issues.

About 20 music groups are arriving on international flights for Sunfest in the coming days from countries such as Spain, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, South Korea, France. Most are travelling through Pearson.

Sunfest starts on Thursday at Victoria Park and runs across the weekend.

"The flight issues, luggage issues and visa issues, I mean, it's very nerve-racking — and it's a logistical puzzle, jigsaw puzzle, that hopefully we can make the best of," said Mercedes Caxaj, artistic co-director of the four-day festival.

Sunfest takes care of all of the musician's travel logistics from flight bookings, airbus shuttles to hotel reservations.

"We're just crossing our fingers and toes hoping for the best," Caxaj said.

A few bands still don't have their visas due to processing delays, including La Mambanegra from Colombia and DakhaBrakha from Ukraine, Caxaj said.

"We've seen these issues in the past before," she said. "We always have hope up until pretty much the day before."

Mercedes Caxaj is Sunfest's artistic co-director and started volunteering with the festival when she was eight. (Submitted by Sunfest)

Caxaj has been in the artistic co-director role for a decade and has been volunteering since she was eight. She shares the title with her Dad, Alfredo Caxaj, who founded Sunfest.

"There's nothing that could make us more excited to get back into this week and start gathering Londoners and out-of-towners to celebrate life through amazing music from all over the world," she said.

The festival will bring more than 40 bands from across Canada and around the world on five different stages. About 200 vendors will have food and artisan goods from all over the world. It's the first in-person Sunfest in three years.

'The music will go on'

"There's truly something for everybody," Caxaj said. "This year will be a "positive, welcoming, inclusive environment for people to come back and just be outside and together again."

Brazilian act Francisco El Hombre are a "super high energy band that will blow people out of the water," she said. The band fuses traditional Brazilian and Afro-Latin music with psychedelic rock and electro-punk.

NST & The Soul Sauce meets Kim Yulhee is a roots reggae and traditional Korean band who is set to perform at Sunfest on Friday and Saturday. (Submitted by Sunfest)

NST & The Soul Sauce meets Kim Yulhee has a sound that "people just aren't going to expect," she said. The South Korean band fuses roots reggae with traditional Korean singing.

Eagle Flight Singers, a traditional first nation group based in London, will open up the festival on Thursday and Friday nights.

"It wouldn't be Sunfest without them. Just to open up our festival with them every year is something that we cherish so much," she said. "Once that drum starts hitting, people are going to be really excited and really feel the beginning of the festival."

Regardless of the travel issues that arise, organizers are confident it will all come together.

"I think Londoners are all just excited to be out and celebrate and be in an outdoor environment, having their favorite beverage, eating their favourite food, being out in the sun, dancing to live music," Caxaj said.

"No matter what, the music will go on."