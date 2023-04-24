Striking federal workers slow military base traffic in London, Ont.

Mandy Forget, president of the Union of National Defence Employees Local 623, was on the picket line outside Wolseley Barracks in London, Ont., on Apr. 24, 2023.

Striking federal workers in London, Ont., slowed down traffic trying to get into Wolseley Barracks on Monday morning, part of a week-long job action as negotiations between the union and government continue at the national level.

"None of us really want to be here. We all have jobs that we'd rather be doing, that we need to be doing, and that's backlogging," said Mandy Forget, president of Local 623 of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC). The local represents national defence employees.

"We're here after 20 months of negotiations, so we don't really have any other option. All we can do is try to let the employer know that we're in hard times right now, and we need some movement."

The national strike for more than 155,000 federal public servants under PSAC began on April 19 at 12:01 a.m. and has entered its second workweek.

Striking workers in London started slowing down traffic on Elizabeth Street, the entrance to Wolseley Barracks, at about 7 a.m. By 9 a.m. a long line of cars snaked up and down the small street as picketers allowed cars in, but with slowdowns.

"We're hoping that something is going to happen at the bargaining table but we're still waiting on a few of our key issues," Forget said.

A soldier walks into work at Wolseley Barracks as cars are held up by PSAC pickets in London, Ont., on Monday morning. (Kate Dubinski/CBC)

Two groups covered by the union remain on strike: one includes approximately 120,000 employees who fall under the Treasury Board, making up several government departments and agencies, and the other is a smaller tax group of more than 35,000 workers at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Picket lines have gone up across the country while some government services — including taxes, passports and immigration — are disrupted.

Contracts for both groups expired in 2021 . Negotiations between the federal government and PSAC's two groups began that year, but the union declared an impasse last year and called strike votes this past winter.

PSAC had previously asked for a 4.5 per cent raise each year for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The most recent public offer from the government to each group was a nine per cent raise over three years, a total that matched recommendations of the third-party Public Interest Commission.

For Forget and her colleagues, the fight for wages, anti-racism training, language about harassment and wage parity for some of the trades that work for PSAC are important issues.

"We have had some movement this weekend, so that's good. Just a few issues left," Forget said.