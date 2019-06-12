London street preachers turned up in Port Stanley and it didn't go well

Two men already facing mischief charges for confronting people while spouting scripture on London's streets turned up in Port Stanley last week.

And while the community is used to welcoming thousands of visitors to the quaint lakeside village, many residents who spoke to CBC News say they'd prefer the pair stick to the streets of London.

Last Friday the duo of Matthew Carapella and Steven Ravbar showed up in Port Stanley. They quickly resumed the behaviour that has made them notorious in London: approaching passersby — women in particular — to admonish them for their attire.

"They were telling me I was dressed like a man because I was wearing shorts," said Jen Slack. "And I said 'Actually, these are women's clothes. If I walked into any women's clothing store, you're going to find shorts that are exactly like these.'"

Slack owns Erie Fun Tours, a local business that shuttles beach-goers between London and Port Stanley.

She said shortly after Carapella and Ravbar showed up last week, people began to post complaints on local Facebook pages, some sharing stories about being confronted by the men.

Slack would prefer the pair stay out of Port Stanley, which she said is known for being welcoming and inclusive to all.

"I don't want that kind of vibe around here," she said. "We all enjoy each other and celebrate each other. I feel like they preach hate, and we don't want that here."

Slack says she "has a thick skin" and isn't personally bothered by the comments about her attire, but worries that negative comments could cause harm to someone else.

Confronted customers

Ann Stevens said the two men stood outside her shop, confronting customers. She'd prefer they stay away as Port Stanley heads into its busy tourist season. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Ann Stevens is another Port Stanley resident and merchant who'd be happy if the street preachers didn't return.

She says the men stood outside of her Little Beach Shop on Main Street and confronted several customers on their way in.

"They asked them if they had been saved yet, did they find Jesus? That kind of thing," she said.

Stevens is worried if the men make a habit of coming to Port Stanley in the summer months, they could make other visitors uncomfortable.

The men are known to confront women for wearing skirts, high heels, or makeup. Stevens worries about how they'll respond to women in bathing suits, a common site in a community known for its sandy beaches.

Complaints to bylaw officers

The men appear to have spent only one day in Port Stanley last week, but it was enough to trigger five complaints to Central Elgin's bylaw enforcement office.

A Central Elgin spokesperson said bylaw enforcement officers are investigating the complaints, and that the men's actions could contravene the municipality's public nuisance bylaw.

The Port Stanley visit is just the latest chapter in the street preacher's history of confrontation in recent years.

The men follow the teachings of a dead U.S. preacher named William Branham.

Steven Ravbar, left, and Matthew Carapella on Wellington Street in downtown London earlier this year. The men paid a visit to Port Stanley last week and residents who spoke to CBC News say the mens' penchant for confronting women isn't welcome in the lakeshore town popular with tourists. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

In London, Ravbar and Carapella face charges under both the city's public nuisance bylaw as well as charge of mischief.