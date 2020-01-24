London street preachers arrested at Queen's campus in Kingston

Two men notorious for shouting scripture and confronting people on the street in London were arrested Thursday in Kingston, Ont., and charged with causing a disturbance near the campus of Queen's University.

Kingston Police confirm they were called to reports of a disturbance at the corner of Earl Street and University Avenue just after 3 p.m.

Although police would not release the names of the men arrested, birth dates provided by police and photos taken at the scene confirm they are Matthew Carapella and Steven Ravbar. Both men were already facing criminal mischief charges in London in response to complaints of them entering a church and confronting parishioners.

A police officer arrests Matthew Carapella Thursday on campus of Queen's University in Kingston. Carapella and Steven Ravbar have been the subject of complaints for confronting people, mainly women, as they shout scripture on the streets in London, Ont. (Jodie Grieve for The Queen’s Journal)

Photos from the scene show Ravbar and Carapella wearing their familiar sandwich-board signs with Biblical messages directed at women.

Photos from the scene show Carapella being arrested and put into a squad car.

Police say the men were held briefly at the station before being charged under section 175 of the Criminal Code and released.

Kingston police were notified by campus security after female students complained the men were calling them out for what they were wearing.

One of them was Tegwyn Hughes, a fourth-year history student at Queen's and a journalist with the Queen's Journal, the university's student newspaper.

Hughes was notified by a friend that the men were near campus and she went to interview them for a story.

Both men refused her request for a comment but then made a remark about what she was wearing.

"They told me that wearing pants was going to drive men to lust, and that I should wear a long flowing skirt," she said. As she continued to walk away, she said the men told her she would be going to hell.

Campus security told Hughes that police had been called. While she waited, she watched from across the street as Ravbar and Carapella continue to approach women.

"They'd say that they were dressed whorishly, that they were listening to music that was letting Hollywood brainwash them to be immoral," she said.

This photo shows Steven Ravbar, left, and Matthew Carapella on University Avenue in Kingston shortly before they were arrested. Already well known for their antics in London, the main have been showing up in other places recently including Waterloo before Christmas and St. Thomas in June of last year. (Jodie Grieve for The Queen’s Journal)

The story of their arrest was published in the Queen's Journal. While staff were researching the story they learned of Ravbar and Carapell's reputation in London.

"It gave me impression that in London these men are really well known and so they were looking to go into a new market and hopefully not be as prosecuted as they had been previously," said Hughes.

Hughes said a handful of students, many of them women, gave statements to police.

The Kingston incident appears to follow a recent trend of the men operating outside of London.

In June they appeared in Port Stanley and just before Christmas women in Waterloo complained that the men had shouted slurs at them.

In the past the men have attracted police attention for the disturbance at the London church and in the southern United States.

Their next scheduled court date for the London incident is Feb. 18.