This Walmart greeter is so heartwarming, customers go to the small-town Ontario store just to see him

Nolan Hankinson, 25, has been a greeter at the Walmart in Strathroy, Ont., for the last year. Staff and shoppers say he's been brightening up their days since the moment he started.

"Welcome to Walmart. Have a great day," a cheery voice calls out, over and over, in the front foyer of Walmart on this rainy day in Strathroy, Ont.

That endearing welcome comes from Nolan Hankinson, 25, who has been working as a greeter at the retailer for about a year.

After a social media post about Hankinson circulated through the community earlier this month, CBC News decided to make the trip to meet him.

According to his family, Hankinson has an anxiety disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

"I like working at Walmart and the people are awesome here," said Hankinson, whose raised eyebrows and smile rarely leave his face.

I get phone calls and texts all the time, just how he has had made people's day. - Johanna Hankinson, Nolan's sister

Store manager Connie Graff-Dawson had many good things to say about Hankinson.

"We loved him at the very first interview and he's just done phenomenally since then," said Graff-Dawson. "We've had so many customer comments on our surveys and at our courtesy desk. It's just incredible.

The Walmart where Hankinson works is in Strathroy-Caradoc municipality in southwestern Ontario, about 35 minutes west of London. About 24,000 people live in the community. (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

"It's amazing how many people he knows, how many names he knows."

The customers know Nolan's name too. When local Realtor Kevin Kingma posted a video about the greeter, dozens of people responded.

"It was just his voice in the video," he said. "It just really lightened my day up, so I put it on Facebook," said Kingma, noting they got many comments from families who "say they just come to Walmart for Nolan, just to see Nolan."

WATCH | Realtor Kevin Kingma's Facebook video on Walmart greeter Nolan Hankinson:

"The community is so kind to him," said Hankinson's sister, Johanna. "He does the exact same back. He just spreads his joy to everybody.

"I get phone calls and texts all the time, just how he has had made people's day. I'm so thankful to have him as my brother. He's one of my best friends."

After local Realtor Kevin Kingma posted about Nolan on social media, a flood of people responded to say how much they appreciate him. (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

"A lot of people know who I am because I'm pretty popular," says Nolan.

He also volunteers at a local long-term care facility and is a huge fan of the OHL's London Knights.

The team takes on the Sarnia Sting in the Western Conference final, and Nolan, his sister and father will be at Game 1 in London on Friday, thanks to Kingma's connections with the Knights.

And word has it there may be a few surprise meetings with some of the players.