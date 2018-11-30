Strathroy Police hope a new set of eyes will help them stop human smugglers

Most people think human trafficking is a big city problem, but Strathroy-Caradoc Police Chief Mark Campbell wants you to know that it's not.

"I think I would be ignorant to say 'human trafficking doesn't exist here,' because it does," he said.

Campbell is the top cop in a town of just under 21,000 souls, 35 kilometres west of London, that boasts a number of factories and is well known for its chicken and turkey hatching and processing industry.

While the community might be an unlikely base for human smugglers, Strathroy is a potential recruiting ground due to its geography, Campbell said. The city is not only close to two major highways, the 401 and 402, it's also about an hour's drive from Port Huron, Michigan.

"We sit right in the middle of the southwest industrial belt," Campbell said. "They certainly are crossing through our area."

Almost like a sixth sense for officers

Mark Campbell is the Chief of the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service. (Strathroy Police Service)

It's why Strathroy-Caradoc Police has a new set of eyes on the road.

It's called an automatic license plate recognition system, or ALPR, and it features a set of four cameras mounted to a squad car that automatically snaps pictures of license plates.

"It scans license plates continuously as you patrol your community," said Campbell, noting the ALPR system can read up to 1,800 license plates a minute.

The device almost gives officers a sixth sense on the road.

Once activated, it can detect cars without valid plates, drivers with suspended licenses, and even stolen cars. It also helps officers keep an eye out for people on the province's so-called "hot list."

"For example, say we had a vulnerable community member who we believe was involved in the human trafficking industry," Campbell said. "We could enter their name and vehicle information onto this hot list."

"If by chance, this vehicle was picked up or scanned in another community, we would get an alert back saying there was a hit on this person or vehicle," he added.

Big help in the intelligence department

This 2013 file photo shows an automated license plate recognition system being used inside an RCMP cruiser in Victoria B.C. (CBC)

Campbell noted it also works the other way. If a vehicle being sought by Toronto Police, for instance, was picked up by an officer using the ALPR in Strathroy, they would also receive a notification.

The device costs just under $50,000 and from an intelligence-gathering perspective is priceless for a police service in a small city that had a budget of $6.2 million last year.

"We don't have a lot of our members dedicated to what you would refer to as a traditional intelligence unit, so this tool increases our intelligence-gathering capability while being deployed by a uniformed member," he said.

The device was purchased using a grant from Ontario's Civil Remedies Program, a government run scheme that turns the idea of "crime doesn't pay" on its head by redistributing illegal assets.

That is the cash, homes and vehicles used by criminals during their illegal activity that are seized by the Crown whenever police successfully break up a criminal enterprise.

The money is used to fight criminal gangs, support victims, address mental health issues and pay for projects that will fight human trafficking.

The Srathroy Police Service was one of six law enforcement agencies in southwestern Ontario that received funding, including: