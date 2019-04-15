A Toronto-based democracy think-tank has given Stratford, Ont., city council the dubious honour of being Canada's "most secretive" municipality in 2021, citing lack of transparency and feeble public reporting on the Xinyi Glass controversy.

The annual awards by the Centre for Free Expression (CFE) include categories for federal, provincial, municipal governments and police services.

The prizes are meant to be a tongue-in-cheek way of drawing attention to government organizations that the CFE says endeavour to hide information the public has a right to access under the law.

The centre, based at Toronto's Ryerson University, said in a statement on its website that Stratford earned the 2021 Code of Silence Award for "outstanding achievement in government secrecy" for the way council handled a controversy that lasted more than two years over a $400-million float glass plant that was never built.

Stratford city council circumvented basic transparency

CFE director Jim Turk told CBC News that during that two-year period, Stratford council circumvented basic transparency measures.

Xinyi Canada's ambitious $400-million glass factory proposal was met with fierce opposition from citizens' groups, which decried the project's future emissions and the secrecy of council surrounding its construction. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

"It held secret, in-camera meetings, and failed to properly report discussions and planning that was being undertaken by a Canadian glass company that was a subsidiary of a Hong Kong-based glass corporation.

"Relative to Stratford's size, a $400-million factory is a really big deal," he said. "There's a real problem with openness and transparency, and respect for the public."

Chinese glassmaker Xinyi had proposed to make Stratford its hub in North America for float glass manufacturing by building a 380-job factory on the city's outskirts to produce glass for bus shelters, car windshields and skyscrapers across the continent.

The proposal met fierce public resistance from local citizens' groups concerned about pollution, loss of farmland and the subversion of local democracy after Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson wrote to the province requesting a Ministerial Zoning Order. The rarely used provincial power overrides local planning authority and appeals, and quashes debate.

Mathieson did not immediately return a request for comment from CBC News on Thursday.

Council broke the law, demanded 'exorbitant' fees

Turk said a citizens' group filed a complaint with a third-party investigator about Stratford council's mulish stance on divulging even basic information about the $400-million proposal.

Xinyi Canada had planned to make Stratford, Ont., the hub of its North American manufacturing operations, supplying float glass for bus shelters, windshields and skyscrapers across the continent. (Submitted photo)

The third-party investigator found council broke the law in September 2018 when Mathieson offered a verbal update with early discussions with the Chinese glassmaker. A report made public by the municipality in May 2021 said council passed resolutions on the matter before moving into a closed-door session, and provided "insufficient detail" for a public discussion.

Turk said the report also shone a light on some the systemic problems when it came to council sharing information with the public and journalists.

"When people made requests for information, the city demanded, in our view, an exorbitant price for supplying it. In the case of one request, they wanted $8,850 to provide the information."

Turk said that in other cases, council also stymied requests for information by saying there were no records available or that the records were confidential, as was the case of a study on the proposed project that was sought by a journalist.

"They were told they couldn't provide it because it was confidential because it was prepared by the city solicitor, so because of solicitor-client privilege, the public had no right to see the study."

Stratford council edged out the municipality of Surrey, B.C., which earned a "dishonourable mention," according to the CFE, when the town's mayor banned a group of seven senior citizens from physically attending council meeting and participating remotely.

The Code of Silence Awards are announced each year by:

The Canadian Association of Journalists.

The Centre for Free Expression at Ryerson University.

News Media Canada.

Canadian Journalists for Free Expression.

Turk said the CFE was unable to go out and present the awards to the winners, as it normally would, due to the pandemic.

"We prepare a framed certificate," he said. "There haven't been any award winners that are particularly anxious to receive their awards."