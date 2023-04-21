Stowaway cat returned home after hitching a ride under work truck

A green-eyed tabby cat who recently became known for a death-defying trip across southern Ontario has been reunited with his family.

A driver with Beaver Door Systems from Mississauga noticed the cat when he stopped for a service call in London, Ont., last Tuesday.

The tabby was taken to Mississauga where it was welcomed as the company's temporary office cat. After staff posted in a Facebook group to advertise lost and found pets, the owners reached out and he has since been returned to his family, who live near Woodstock.

"When I last spoke to them on Friday, he was snuggled in bed with the family, so that's definitely an upgrade in my book," said Victoria Ticzer, the office manager for Beaver Door Systems.

LISTEN | Victoria Ticzer gives an update on a stowaway cat with Afternoon Drive host Allison Devereaux:

The cat, who had been nicknamed Harrison Ford, or Harry for short, after the Ford truck he was found hiding under, is actually named L.

Technicians for Beaver Door Systems originally found L near the rear underbelly of their truck in London. They had started their day in Mississauga and made a stop in Woodstock on their way to London.

"His dad is a tow truck driver in the Woodstock area, and by the sounds of it he actually hitched a ride into [Woodstock] on his truck trying to get away from the cold," said Ticzer.

That same day, a Beaver Door Systems truck stopped in the same location in Woodstock, which is where L likely hitched his second ride of the day seeking more warmth from the cold. L was then taken to the Beaver Door Systems office in Mississauga, where he was given a brand new bed and plenty of loving attention from staff, according to Ticzer.

After making the post on the Facebook group Lost and Found Pets of Ontario, a number of claims of ownership rolled in. But when the actual owners reached out to Ticzer online, compared their timelines, and exchanged photos of the cat, it became clear they had found L's home.

"The dad, who's a tow truck driver, was actually doing a job in the area. He's like, "I'm driving by, can I come see if this is my little guy?'" said Ticzer, who added a meet was organized shortly after.

"Then the little guy ran right up and like, flopped himself right in his arms."

The owners were not available to speak with CBC News.

Victoria Ticzer says while employees at Beaver Door Systems will miss their short-term office cat, it was clear L was happy to return home. (Submitted by Victoria Ticzer)

Friends from all over

Now that L's trip has come to a close, Ticzer reflected on how much interest Ontarians had in the mischievous cat's story.

"I think he's a handsome fella and like everyone wants to see the handsome fellow get home, but it's also like a kind of feel good story where a lost cat is found and people are now taking care of him," she said.

Still, despite a happy ending, staff at Beaver Door Systems can't help but notice the void that's been left by the absence of their short-term office cat.

"He had a big effect on our life here. [The staff] were all excited to see him, and then come Monday they're like, 'Where's the cat?'" Ticzer said.

In terms of the things Ticzer bought the cat, like a new bed, food, litter, and more, donation is the likely scenario, she said.

As for L, it's likely that a lifestyle change will be the biggest consequence to come from the ordeal, said Ticzer.

"[The owner] said, 'You know what? I think he's going to stay an indoor cat now, like 100 per cent.'"