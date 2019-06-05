Steve Williams named London's new chief of police

Steve Williams has been selected to be London's new police chief.

The appointment was announced by the London Police Services Board Wednesday morning.

Williams has been a deputy chief with the London force since 2015.

He'll replace John Pare who is stepping down on June 28 after a 33-year-career in policing.

Williams, originally from Brampton, joined London police in 1992 and worked his way up the ranks.

He has overseen the administration of the police service since becoming a deputy and has experience as a major crime investigator.

It's the second major appointment to the force this week. On Monday, Trish McIntyre was named a deputy chief. She's the first woman to serve in that role.

She was promoted to replace Darryl Longworth who is leaving to be the new chief of the Woodstock police service.

More to come