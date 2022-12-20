People in Oneida Nation of the Thames territory west of London, Ont., have been told they cannot use tap water unless absolutely necessary, as a state of emergency is in effect.

The state of emergency was declared Tuesday by leaders of the Iroquois community who said the water tower had reached an all-time low and won't refill to the necessary levels. It's the primary source of water for the 546 homes and 22 buildings in the territory.

"We have unfortunately been left with no choice but to order all non-essential use of water to cease and to put water conservation measures in place," Chief Todd Cornelius said in a statement.

On top of conservation efforts, a boil-water advisory continues to be in place in the territory of 6,800 people that is 30 kilometres west of London. It was first ordered in September 2019 and was made long term a year later.

Community leaders said they're receiving short-term water deliveries from a private water company and are monitoring the situation daily. That's costing $20,000 per day.

Extreme weather is to blame for the tank, which usually draws water from the Thames River, running dry. When the river is low, so is water in the community, officials say.

An emergency meeting was held Sunday with representatives from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Emergency Management Ontario, Public Safety Canada, the City of London, Middlesex County, and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources.

'Everyone should be angry'

CBC News has reached out to these groups for comment and will update this story once they've responded.

"Canada is taking a reactive approach and we cannot fix this alone," said Cornelius. "The daily cost of $20,000 for a short-term solution comes from Canadian taxpayers. Everyone should be angry at this unnecessary situation."

Other community leaders, such as Oneida chief executive officer Pam Tobin, pointed out the proximity to London and the years the community has been working to improve water infrastructure.

"This is a blatant example of what Indigenous communities are experiencing as a result of slow progress with the truth and reconciliation commission call to action and UNDRIP," the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Tobin said.

The situation is being monitored daily and will continue until water levels are replenished to a safe level.