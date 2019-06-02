Man wielding hatchet charged with assault, threatening death, say St. Thomas police

A 64-year-old man is facing a list of charges after allegedly threatening someone with a hatchet in St. Thomas.

Police say the incident involving "an angry older male" happened Saturday afternoon at a Talbot Street establishment.

A man used a hatchet "in a threatening manner" inside the building and also threatened the life of a staff member, according to police.

The man fled the scene before police arrived. He was subsequently arrested nearby while still carrying the hatchet.

Police charged the man with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death and using a weapon dangerous to the public peace.