Springbank Drive standoff sees police on site for hours

A man allegedly wanted by the authorities in another jurisdiction has forced the closure of roads and drawn a large police presence to a quiet neighbourhood on Springbank Drive in southwest London.

According to London police, an individual wanted by another police service is inside a home between Berkshire Drive and Greenwood Avenue.

Officers blocked off the main artery between the two streets mid afternoon on Tuesday. Springbank Drive was still closed late in the evening with a police spokesperson unable to say when it would reopen.

London police had brought in the canine and the emergency response unit in the afternoon.

No injuries were reported but police asked the public to avoid the area. Police said an update would be available late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

Police have not said anything about the person of interest allegedly barricaded in a home on Springbank Drive. (Provided by James Ross)