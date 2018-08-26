Man dead after drowning in South Huron north of London

Huron County OPP is investigating after a 29-year-old Mississauga man died Saturday while swimming in Lake Huron.

Huron and Lambton OPP and local emergency crews were called to an address shortly before 6 p.m. on Bluewater Highway in South Huron, north of London.

A man was in distress in Lake Huron, police said.

The man had been swimming with friends and family when he went underwater.

He was found unconscious and pulled to shore where efforts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.

Police said 29-year-old Kane Rodricks, of Mississauga, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Monday.