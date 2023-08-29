The mayor of South Bruce Peninsula has resigned after he was caught on tape making racist comments about a nearby First Nation community, the Ontario town announced in a statement Tuesday.

Garry Michi was recorded in an audio clip posted Friday by an anonymous individual questioning the federal government's decision to fund a water treatment plant on the Chippewas of the Nawash Unceded First Nation, also known as Cape Croker.

The comments drew immediate fire from Indigenous groups that called for Michi's resignation, which came following an in-camera meeting Tuesday at the township office.

"We would again like to offer our sincere apologies to the people of the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation and to all First Nations communities," read a statement issued by the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

"The people from local First Nations communities are our neighbours and they are our friends. The town wants to reiterate that it does not support or agree with any of Mr. Michi's comments posted in an audio clip on Aug. 25, 2023."

In the 43-second clip, Michi is heard talking about a water treatment plant that opened in Cape Croker 25 years ago. He claims the plant was ruined because community members didn't maintain it and questions the $65 million spent to set up new hydrant and water plants.

"And 75 per cent of those houses? I mean, they should be torn down. It's like why are we spending $65 million on a water treatment plant up there that's going to last 20 years because they're not going to look after it," Michi said in the recording.

"Just look at their homes. I can understand to be poor, but you can be poor and clean," he added.

First Nation chief slams comments

Chippewas of the Nawash First Nation released a statement on Sunday condemning Michi's comments.

Chief Greg Nadjiwon told CBC News on Tuesday he believes Michi made the right decision by resigning.

"I had to play [the clip] a couple of times because it was an unreal kind of moment that a mayor in 2023 during the year of reconciliation would come out with such comments with racial overtones," Nadjiwon said.

He said comments like Michi's continue to enforce racist and colonial mentalities, and blame First Nations communities for being deprived of basic human rights and adequate services.

"You have a mayor, the head of council, make these comments and if you were to fact check them, they were way, way out of line," Nadjiwon said. "I mean, I don't think that he really had an idea of what he was talking about."

The First Nation has been under a boil-water advisory since 2018, and after years of negotiating with the federal government, alongside other First Nations communities, Nadjiwon said he secured the funding in 2020.

"We've managed to keep this plant running long past its lifespan, so we should be commended for our work," said Nadjiwon who is in his fourth term as chief.

The neighbouring Chippewas of Saugeen First Nation also put out a statement online, calling the comments "reprehensible, denigrating and racist."

"Sadly, this is not an isolated event and is a continuation of a historical pattern of racism, small mindedness and intolerance that all First Nations people face," read the statement posted Sunday.

CBC News has reached out to Michi for a statement and will update this story with any response.