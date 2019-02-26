London is getting snow but Toronto is getting more

In an uncommon weather role reversal, snow headed to southern Ontario on Wednesday will likely drop more white stuff on Toronto than in London.

The Environment Canada forecast for London calls for snow to start Wednesday morning before ending in the early evening.

Total accumulations of between five and 10 centimetres are forecast for Wednesday. Drivers could see the heaviest snowfall amounts during their afternoon drive home.

It will be worse in Toronto, where a snowfall warning is in effect and about 15 cm is expected. The western edge of Lake Ontario could see as much as 20 cm of snow.

A special weather statement in effect warns that rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult and lead to reduced visibility at times.

The snow could be heaviest during the outbound commute. Drivers are advised to leave extra time if they're doing any driving in the GTA tomorrow.