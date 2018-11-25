Website clears the air, gathers complaints about workplace smoking violations

If you're a non-smoker tired of colleagues who light up illegally in their fleet vehicles or sneak smokes in the break room, a re-launched website aims to clear the air at your workplace.

A partnership of eight health units in southwestern Ontario, Take Your Butt Outside is part information website, part snitch line.

It contains information about how the Smoke Free Ontario Act applies to the workplace.

Workers can also use the site to anonymously report non-compliance of smoking rules at their workplaces.

Donna Kosmack is the Southwest Tobacco Control Area network manager. She says the website was re-launched in part to address confusion about changes to the Smoke Free Ontario Act, which recently came into effect.

"We still have 11 per cent of adult workers 18 or older exposed to second-hand smoke indoors at their workplace," she said.

The other problem? People who don't want to be exposed to second-hand smoke at work often fear reprisals if they complain.

"This gives people the opportunity to make an anonymous complaint if they don't feel comfortable giving their name," she said.

Part of the site's purpose is to clear up misunderstandings about workplace smoking rules. For example, many aren't aware that the 2017 update to the laws made workplace smoking rules apply to vaping, e-juices and cannabis.

The issue of smoking in company fleet vehicles, for example, is another spot of confusion and a frequent source of complaints. For the record, workplace vehicles are considered an enclosed workspace, so sneaking a smoke while driving a delivery truck for example, is not allowed.

"Vehicles are definitely an issue," said Kosmack. "Some people have a vehicle assigned specifically to them so it doesn't seem as logical for that to have to be smoke-free because they're the only person in it but it is still required by law to be smoke free because that vehicle at some point could be switched over to someone else."

Kosmack said the highest levels of non-compliance are in the blue-collar sector and at smaller companies.

"We're not seeing non-compliance in a large office building setting as much as a smaller workplace setting," she said.

How to file a complaint

Workers concerned about workplace smoking can file a complaint anonymously on the site or submit a question about the rules. Even employers can submit questions or non-smoking signs for their workplace.

Enforcement officers will follow up on complaints. In many cases stopping by a workplace to remind business owners about the rules. Kosmack said compliance workers don't disclose that their visit is the result of a complaint.

Often that visit is enough to achieve compliance.

"Often it's just a misunderstanding about the law," said Kosmack. "People aren't fully aware of all the nuances."

The website is a joint effort between eight public health units in the Southwest Tobacco Control Area Network, including Middlesex-London, Windsor-Essex County and Chatham-Kent.