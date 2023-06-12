Two London, Ont., sisters who along with their parents are set to be deported back to Colombia next month want children's voices to count when it comes to such decisions by federal authorities.

Luna and Sofia Ortiz-Marquez, 14 and 11, respectively, were devastated when they learned they were being deported.

"We love Canada," Luna told CBC News. "I think it's the safest place I've been in my whole life and I feel very secure here. It's hard because we have friends and a life here, but now they want to take us away."

The family arrived in Canada in 2021. The sisters say they've found a sense of belonging and stability while getting closer to pursuing their goals of a higher education.

But their dreams may soon stall.

Their parents' claims seeking refugee protection were rejected by the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB), despite the family's concerns that going back to Colombia could endanger their lives. While they don't specifically outline their reasons, they fear the paramilitary and criminal activity in the country can threaten their safety.

The girls want federal officials to seriously take into consideration how deportation would affect children's lives by hearing from them directly. In an online campaign, the two are collecting letters from other children to get their views on being caught in the immigration system's crossfire.

Luna said she and her sister have received about a dozen letters that they want to present to the prime minister and the minister of immigration.

CBC News has asked the IRB about its procedure when it involves children and will update this story when a response has been received.

WATCH | Luna Ortiz-Marquez, 14, on why she started this project:

Starting Immigrant Children's Voices Also Count Duration 1:13 Luna and Sofia Ortiz-Marquez explain how they want this project to make a difference in other immigrant children's lives.

"When I started seeing a lot of other kids are going through similar things, I felt that our voices have to count because they only see adults, but we also suffer," Luna said. "I'm part of my school's student council, but the sad thing is I'm probably not going to be here next year."

Sofia said the idea of being deported has caused her severe anxiety, sleepless nights and frequent visits to the hospital emergency department.

"My grades in school are suffering because I can't be present due to my stress having to go back home. I had friends in Colombia that I had to leave behind and now I have to leave my friends here all over again."

Children 'innocent bystanders,' says therapist

The girls' parents, Mauricio and Elizabeth, said through a translator that they feel helpless as they see how their children are being affected.

"The hardest thing for me has been to deal with the emotional and mental state of our kids," Mauricio said.

"They always ask why they have to leave their schools and start all over again, and it's hard for us to explain because it's out of our control," Elizabeth added.

Sofia and Luna are shown with their dad Mauricio, second from left, and mom Elizabeth, right. The parent say they feel helpless seeing the impact the impending deportation is having on their daughters. (Isha Bhargava/CBC)

According to registered psychotherapist MaryAnn Dawood, these type of situations can harm a child's well-being, especially during a vulnerable time of development, .

"These are adult issues and unfortunately, the people most impacted are children," the Hamilton-based therapist said.

Constantly upending their lives can expose the sisters to reverse culture shock, where they may struggle to resettle in their home country after having experiences in another, Dawood said.

"For these two young girls to have gone through this culture shock, and feel a little bit settled and get some footing, to only have to be deported is devastating," she said. "I think the system needs to look at the children who are the innocent bystanders here."

The family is trying to prolong their stay by appealing on humanitarian and compassionate grounds due to Elizabeth's recent hip surgery and potential complications that can arise should she travel, along with the urgency of tending to Sofia's mental health.

Luna wants their campaign to help other immigrants realize they aren't alone in their journey. She hopes to stay in Canada to work toward her goal of becoming a doctor someday.

"The most important thing is to be heard. I don't know what's going to happen to my dreams when I get to Colombia, or if I'm even going to be alive, and that's very hard."