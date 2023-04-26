Sir John A. Macdonald Public School to keep its name for now

Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) voted Tuesday evening to hold off renaming Sir John A. Macdonald Public School, with one trustee citing concerns over the top pick for the new name.

A poll of parents interested in the issue chose Carling Heights PS, after the north London neighbourhood where the school is located, as the new name.

Staff supported the choice but on Tuesday trustees voted 4-to-5 during their meeting against the name change. Two trustees abstained from the vote.

A lack of discussion or debate surrounding the decision made it unclear as to why some trustees voted against changing the name of the school to Carling Heights PS. Only one trustee made a comment about her decision to not support it.

"I would be completely remiss if I did not bring up a concern around this particular name choice, and whether or not community members had access to the information that we have access to now when they cast their votes," said trustee Beth Mai, who did not elaborate on what information has been made available that could change the mind of those involved in the vote.

"My primary concern is that we do not find ourselves, a few years down the road, looking at re-naming a school once again," she said.

The Carling Heights neighbourhood is roughly bordered by the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks to the south, Huron Street to the north, Adelaide Street to the west and Highbury Avenue to the east.

The neighbourhood, which you can read about here, is named after Thomas Carling, best known for the brewery he started in London in the mid 1800s. Carling owned the land and used it as a farm.

Parents with students attending the school on Landor Street were asked to rank their preferences of three names chosen by the selection committee.

A total of 210 parents were eligible to take part in the poll, 78 responded.

Some 53 per cent of the respondents chose Carling Heights Public School as their first choice for a new school name.

The number of first-place votes per school name broke down like this:

Carling Heights Public School — 41.

Merwin Heights Public School — 24.

Landor Street Public School — 13.

Sir John A. Macdonald has left a complicated legacy. He is praised on one hand as the architect of Confederation who played a key role in building the Canadian Pacific Railway. In recent years, there's been debate about other elements of his legacy including the starving of Indigenous Peoples on the plains, the Indian Act, the creation of residential schools and the hanging of Louis Riel.

There have been moves to scrub his name from schools and landmarks from Calgary to Prince Edward Island. His statue in Montreal was pulled to the ground.

London's Ryerson PS was renamed in 2022 and Rosevelt PS was renamed earlier this year.