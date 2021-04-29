Cheeky sign war sparks 'salty' battle between Ontario businesses

The feud began when Trevor Cork, owner of Speedy Auto Glass in Listowel, Ont., north of London, posed the friendly question, "Hey DQ, wanna have a sign war?"

The Dairy Queen next door accepted the challenge, with a zinger suggested by a customer.

(Submitted by Trevor Cork)

Speedy Auto Glass raised the bar.

(Submitted by Trevor Cork)

Dairy Queen fired back: "My understanding of a sign war is: they chirp and we chirp back," said Amy Hamilton, the local Dairy Queen owner.

(Submitted by Trevor Cork)

Businesses across the town jumped in, as well as the local fire department.

(Submitted by Trevor Cork)

DQ had no chill.

(Submitted by Trevor Cork)

Speedy Glass continued to chirp to Dairy Queen. "Speedy gets up really early to change their sign," said Hamilton.

(Submitted by Trevor Cork)

The local Legion Branch #259 would not be left behind.

(Submitted by Trevor Cork)

A sporting-goods store got in on the action.

(Submitted by Trevor Cork)

A local auto dealership took a swipe at Speedy Auto Glass.

(Submitted by Trevor Cork)

BMO stepped into the ring with a window sign.

(Submitted by Trevor Cork)

The agricultural society claimed to be too busy, but still joined the battle.

(Submitted by Trevor Cork)

This company egged on its competition in town, Cross Heating & Air Conditioning Ltd.

(Submitted by Trevor Cork)

As things heated up, a local law firm offered its services.

(Submitted by Trevor Cork)

"It's a diversion from what's happening in the world," said Trevor Cork, owner of Speedy Glass.

Hamilton said people are sending ideas for the signs, reaching out to let them know it's making them laugh, "at a time there isn't much to laugh about."

Even the local family health team weighed in.

(Submitted by Trevor Cork)

And the child-care centre asserted its value in the town.

(Submitted by Trevor Cork)

Both Hamilton and Cork have no plans to concede the battle.

"We have great fans with a million ideas still," said Hamilton.