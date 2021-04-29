Cheeky sign war sparks 'salty' battle between Ontario businesses
What started off as a duel spread to signs across town of Listowel
The feud began when Trevor Cork, owner of Speedy Auto Glass in Listowel, Ont., north of London, posed the friendly question, "Hey DQ, wanna have a sign war?"
The Dairy Queen next door accepted the challenge, with a zinger suggested by a customer.
Speedy Auto Glass raised the bar.
Dairy Queen fired back: "My understanding of a sign war is: they chirp and we chirp back," said Amy Hamilton, the local Dairy Queen owner.
Businesses across the town jumped in, as well as the local fire department.
DQ had no chill.
Speedy Glass continued to chirp to Dairy Queen. "Speedy gets up really early to change their sign," said Hamilton.
The local Legion Branch #259 would not be left behind.
A sporting-goods store got in on the action.
A local auto dealership took a swipe at Speedy Auto Glass.
BMO stepped into the ring with a window sign.
The agricultural society claimed to be too busy, but still joined the battle.
This company egged on its competition in town, Cross Heating & Air Conditioning Ltd.
As things heated up, a local law firm offered its services.
"It's a diversion from what's happening in the world," said Trevor Cork, owner of Speedy Glass.
Hamilton said people are sending ideas for the signs, reaching out to let them know it's making them laugh, "at a time there isn't much to laugh about."
Even the local family health team weighed in.
And the child-care centre asserted its value in the town.
Both Hamilton and Cork have no plans to concede the battle.
"We have great fans with a million ideas still," said Hamilton.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?