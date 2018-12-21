As they emerge from the library, bleary-eyed and blinking after a late-night study session, students at Western University won't have to wonder about how to get home this month.

Starting Tuesday, the University Students' Council is offering overnight shuttles to ensure students get home safely during exam season.

"We recognize and want to ensure that students have a safe way home, especially when the bus pass that the majority of our students utilize no longer runs at the times that they're still on campus studying," said Carina Gabriele, programs officer at the Students' Council.

How it works

In a partnership with Robert Q Travel, the four shuttle buses will run between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

The buses depart from Oxford Drive, outside the University library, and will drop students as close to their homes as possible.

The service, which has been offered at Western for a few years now, is customized to students' needs, Gabriele said.

"With our relationship with Robert Q, we're able to essentially define what routes we'd like to plan out for students, where the stops would be, ensuring they frequent student neighbourhoods," added Gabriele.

Gabriele said the shuttle service has been well-used by students in past years, and expects this year to be no different.

The student council also plans to offer late night breakfasts April 17 and 18. Gabriele says they typically feed up to 1,000 students over the two nights the breakfasts are offered.

The free shuttles will run until April 26.