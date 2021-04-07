Shoe store owner 'flabbergasted' after being slapped with $880 fine

While small business owners in Ontario prepare for another shutdown, one London, Ont. shoe store owner is vowing to fight an $880 fine she received this past weekend.

A city bylaw officer hit Ellen Cannata, owner of Perfectly Fit by Ellen in Sherwood Forest Mall, with the hefty ticket on Saturday, saying she was sitting too close to her coworker while not wearing a mask.

Cannata, who had just taken a phone call and was sitting behind a table at the time, was flabbergasted she wasn't just getting a warning.

"When you're breaking your tail trying to keep everybody safe, why would I jeopardize my employee?" she asked during a Wednesday interview with Rebecca Zandbergen on CBC's London Morning.

"We actually got out the tape measure and he was beyond two meters."

Cannata hasn't allowed customers — many of whom are children with special needs — inside her store for some time, instead insisting they call from the parking lot and then meet her in front of the store at a bench where Cannata brings them shoes to try on.

That's the bench the bylaw officer sat on to write the ticket, Cannata said. "And I just looked at him and I said, 'You know, I got to wipe that down after you leave, right?'"

"If officers are called to or attend a premise where individuals aren't following the current regulations, they will use a spectrum of available enforcement options, including charges and summons, to ensure compliance," said Orest Katolyk, London's chief bylaw officer.

"These measures are in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and well-being of Londoners," he added.

Cannata has seen an outpouring of support from her customers throughout the pandemic, many purchasing gift certificates to keep her afloat during the last shutdown, and now many are speaking out suggesting Cannata, who plans to fight the fine, is the last person who should be ticketed.

"I've actually had customers offer to help me fight it," said Cannata, who regularly gives out her cell phone number so customers can send her photos to see if the new shoes are fitting their children properly.

"Retail is hard," said Cannata, choking back tears. "No way. I'm not letting a disease shut me down."