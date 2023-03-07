Shane Marshall sentenced to house arrest, probation for throwing rocks at PM

The man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in London, Ont., in 2021 was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and a year of probation Monday.

Justice Kevin McHugh said Shane Marshall's actions were the "manifestation of mob mentality" that threatened not only Trudeau's safety but also the safety and security that Canadians feel.

"His actions were anti-democratic and need to be denounced in the strongest terms," McHugh said.

Marshall, 26, from St. Thomas, was originally charged with assault with a weapon, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of common assault, after he hurled stones at the Prime Minister during a campaign stop in London on Sept. 6, 2021.

Marshall is a former People's Party of Canada riding association president. Earlier this year, his defence team lost their bid to have the prime minister testify in the case.

As part of sentencing submissions, Marshall's lawyer Luke Reidy argued that his client has issues with impulse control and anger management that took over that day. He said a suspended sentence without jail time was appropriate for the St. Thomas man.

Crown attorney Jeremy Carnegie argued for a sentence that would include 30 days of jail time followed by a year's probation.

Carnegie said assaults against politicians are also assaults on the democratic process, and could cause people to become hesitant about seeking political office.

Marshall apologized to "everyone" for his actions during the court proceedings, without naming Trudeau specifically. Trudeau was not injured in the incident that occurred outside a brewery in London's east end.