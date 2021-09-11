Former People's Party of Canada riding president charged after gravel thrown at Trudeau

Police in London, Ont., have charged the man until recently at the helm of the local People's Party of Canada riding association with assault with a weapon after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

The 25-year-old of St. Thomas, Ont., allegedly threw the gravel at a Liberal Party campaign event in London on Sept. 6.

The London Police Service said Shane Marshall was arrested and appeared in court on Saturday, where he was charged with assault with a weapon.

Several days after the event, a PPC spokesperson said Marshall had been fired from his position as president of the Elgin-Middlesex-London riding association.

Martin Masse said in an email that Marshall's firing was due to allegations that he had thrown stones at Trudeau.

CBC News has tried to reach Marshall for comment and will continue to do so.

He's scheduled to appear in court in London on Oct. 6.