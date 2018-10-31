Accused in London bus shelter sex assault facing similar charges in Peel region

A 32-year-old London man charged with alleged sexual assault at a bus shelter last month is already facing a string of similar charges in the Peel region.

Police were searching for a man after a 17-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted while waiting for a bus at the intersection of Oxford Street West, east of Proudfoot Lane. The incident happened early in the evening of Oct. 7.

The London man was arrested Tuesday in London and charged with one count of sexual assault.

He was also charged last week by Peel police with four counts of sexual assault and one count each of uttering threats, forcible confinement, and obstructing police.

According to Peel police, a man approached women waiting inside bus shelters, exposed himself and then sexually assaulted the victims. One of the four alleged assaults occurred in Brampton, while the other three happened in Mississauga.

The four incidents in the Peel region happened between Sept. 24 and Oct. 20.

After his court appearance in Brampton on Oct. 21, he was released on bail.