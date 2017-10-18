Police seek more possible victims after London man charged in historical abuse case

A 52-year-old London man is facing three sex-related charges involving a young boy or youth that police believe occurred between 1990 and 1997.

Chad Ian Tucker was arrested on Sunday and charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

He was released from custody and is due to appear in a London court on June 13.

Police said, during the time of the reported incidents, Tucker was a leader with Scouts Canada and a driver for a para-transit service. Police said Tucker was also a first aid instructor.

Investigators said they are concerned that there may be more victims who have not come forward.

Anyone who may have been a victim is urged to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online anonymously at www.londoncrimestoppers.com.