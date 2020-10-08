Second staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at London French school

For the second time this week, parents with children enrolled at London's École élémentaire La Pommeraie learned a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email sent to parents Wednesday night, the French-first language school board said it had been notified of the positive case involving what it described as a "partner" working within the school.

"The Middlesex London Public Health Unit is conducting the necessary investigations and will quickly contact

those who have been in close contact with the identified case and provide them with instructions to follow," school principal Marie-Josée Corrigan wrote to parents in French.

The health unit has not commented on the case but it is scheduled to hold a briefing Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this week, a second positive case involving another staff member was reported at the school. So far, there are no reported cases of children being infected.

CBC News has calls into the school to clarify who the "partner" is but has yet to hear back. There's a before-and-after school program and a daycare operating out of the same building.

The health unit learned Tuesday night that a student at Saunders Secondary School had tested positive and the entire class had been quarantined. They did not consider the case high risk however, as it said everyone around the teenager had been wearing masks.

A student at H.B. Beal Secondary School tested positive earlier in September. For a complete list of Ontario schools with positive cases, visit the government's website.