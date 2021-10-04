Search underway for missing canoeist in Bruce County

Emergency responders are searching for a missing canoeist in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula in Bruce County, Ont.

Police, fire and ambulance services were dispatched to assist two canoeists in distress at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, near Dyers Bay Road.

One occupant was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but search crews remained on the scene and are continuing to look for a second person.

The Grey Bruce detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says members of the public can expect to see an increased presence of emergency crews in and around the Dyers Bay area.

Further updates will be released as more information becomes available, police said.