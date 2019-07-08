24-year-old Vaughn man dies in Bruce Peninsula National Park

OPP say they they've recovered the body of a missing 24-year-old man who went under the water at The Grotto, in Bruce Peninsula National Park.

The man, from Vaughn, Ont., was pulled from about 20 feet of water just after 3 p.m. on Sunday by OPP dive teams.

Emergency crews were originally called to the popular scenic spot in the national park after 4 p.m. on Saturday for a man in distress.

The Grotto, a scenic cave popular with tourists, was closed as the search got underway. OPP sent out an advisory at 10:30 p.m. Sunday saying The Grotto was reopened and the search for the missing man has concluded.

Bruce Peninsula National Park is near Tobermory, Ont,. about 300 km northwest of Toronto.

Police say the man jumped into the water with a friend, surfaced, and immediately showed signs of distress. He went under again and failed to resurface.

The Canadian Coast Guard and park staff helped in the search for the man, and the OPP's marine unit and underwater search and recovery unit were also involved.

OPP say they will not be identifying the man.