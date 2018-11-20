With plans for new schools in limbo, TVDSB warns of delays

Parents waiting for their children to be moved out of portables into new schools in the London area are being told to expect delays, while four rural schools earmarked for closure are staying open.

In response to questions CBC News raised about $67.4 million promised by the previous provincial government to build and renovate schools, the Thames Valley District School board said it's received no guarantee.

"Parents and staff need to know that the original timetable for completion of these projects may be delayed," said Director of Education Laura Elliott in a written statement.

A new school was promised in southeast London in the Summerside community, as were new child care centres in St. Thomas, Belmont, Rodney, Dorchester, Woodstock and Ingersoll.

Some were slated to open in September 2020 with construction starting in the spring.

Masonville Public School, which is currently bursting with 17 portables, was approved for expansion. Tweedsmuir Public School in the city's south-east was also slated for a $3.7 million addition.

All of the projects are now in limbo.

"The provincial government has said that it is conducting a thorough review of public education funding in Ontario," said Elliott.

She adds the TVDSB is in regular contact with ministry of education officials but that "it has not indicated when the reviews will be completed."

Schools won't close

A bitter battle outside of London between parents and the TVDSB is now in flux as the province decides how to proceeding with funding.

In 2017, the board said New Sarum Public School in St. Thomas, Springfield P.S. north of Aylmer, South Dorchester and Harrisfield P.S in Ingersoll would close in June 2020.

New Sarum Public School was one of four rural schools slated to close to make room for new buildings in Belmont and St. Thomas. (Google )

That decision was reversed Tuesday with the board saying the doors would have to stay open until new schools in Belmont and St. Thomas are approved.

In an email statement, Ministry of Education spokesperson Heather Irwin did not speak directly to the status of the projects planned for London, but said the ministry is working closely with school boards to ensure new builds meet community needs and "deliver good value for the Ontario taxpayers."

"The Ministry of Education will continue to work with board staff on the progress of these projects," said Irwin.