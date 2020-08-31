Move to online learning has some London teachers awaiting assignments
More than 350 teachers to be hired for online-only schools
With almost 16 per cent of students in London's public school board opting for online learning when classes resume, some teachers are still waiting to have their teaching assignments confirmed.
Kids will be in class for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak on Sept. 15, but more than 12,000 of Thames Valley board's 77,000 students have opted for full remote learning. To accommodate those students, the board has created seven online-only schools, one for high school students, one focused on kindergarten, one for French immersion and four others for elementary students.
Each of those online schools will have a principal and vice-principal, along with a full contingent of teachers.
More than 350 teachers will need to be hired along with seven principals and six vice-principals.
"The assignments that teachers were given by the contact in the spring may need to be adjusted," said Craig Smith, head of the Thames Valley local of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO).
Layoffs unlikely: ETFO
Some teachers have stated a preference for teaching the online courses. Smith said teachers with health conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19 will be given priority for the online teaching spots.
Students moving to the online courses will reduce the need for in-class teachers at some schools but Smith said the online learning will add to the overall demand for teachers. For that reason, he doesn't expect layoffs will happen but says some teachers will have their assignments changed.
"People will be teaching somewhere, it's just a question of where," he said.
He said in some cases, the uncertainly about where they'll be working has added to teachers' stress.
"Usually by this time, people are well on their way to return, they've done their planning and right now all of that is up in the air," he said.
Smith said some teachers likely won't have their assignments confirmed until next week, after all the reshuffling of teaching positions is finished.
The move to full-time online learning is one of dozens of changes laid out in the board's return to learn plan released last week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.