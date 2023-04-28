School board, municipality make moves to work together on future buildings

If a town needs a new recreation centre and a new school, officials are now exploring the idea of constructing both in a single building that can serve the whole community.

Red tape and different levels of government not talking to each other have meant that idea simply doesn't happen — at least until now, politicians say.

"Small, rural elementary schools, while technically owned by the school board, are an integral part of small rural communities across Ontario. People feel their children have a special connection to their school, and by extension, the whole community does," said Marcus Ryan, the mayor of Zorra Township and the Warden of Oxford County.

"Schools are natural gathering places where not just kids go, but their parents, their grandparents. People go for community events. It something we want to cherish and protect."

Zorra and Oxford County, along with the local library board, have agreed to collaborate with the Thames Valley District School Board. When discussions start about a new school and a new recreation centre in Thamesford, for example, or a new library at AJ Baker Public School in Zorra, everyone will be at the table, Ryan said.

"Can we, should we work together to try to develop a way that we can co-spend and co-deliver services in a way that's more effective and efficient for our residents," he said. "This is the first time that in an intentional way, we've said 'let's all not build things until we at least talk to each other about what we could do together."

It's not as simple as just agreeing to work together. Municipalities can spend their money how they want, while schools get funded by the province on a per-pupil basis, so that could throw a kink in things. But the province has signaled that it wants school boards and municipalities to work together.

Just-introduced Bill 98, the Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, asks school boards to "collaborate with municipalities to plan for the early and integrated development of school sites and the establishment of child care centres within schools to meet current and future needs of the board."

"I think it's a great idea, and the provincial government does, too," said Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman.

"There's never really been a requirement or even a suggestion that school boards and municipalities should work together, but everybody agrees that we should be. It's something that everybody thought was part of the process, but there was no way to actually make it happen, and with Bill 98, it actually suggests that we need to be doing it."

School board trustees approved the idea in principle last week.

"This isn't just about Oxford County, it's about the entire valley and the opportunities that are out there," said Thames Valley District School Board trustee David Cripps.

"I think this gives us an opportunity to do some really great things and to become leaders in the province and lead by example, while hopefully at the same time convincing the minister to maybe build some schools for us a little faster."