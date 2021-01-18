Sarnia victim of suspected homicide remembered as devoted mother

A Sarnia woman who died in what police are calling a homicide is being remembered as a caring person devoted to her two daughters.

Sarnia police were called to a home on Lee Court, in the city's northeast, around 12:30 a.m. last Thursday.

Natalie Bartlett, 39, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

"[Natalie] was a beautiful girl ... she doted on her kids," said Susan Truppe, Bartlett's aunt and the former MP for London North Centre.

"Her children were top priority. She just wanted to be with them and have fun with them. And the girls loved her, so it's just very sad and a very senseless death."

A 45-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with first-degree murder. The charge has yet to be proven in court and details surrounding the death have not been revealed. Sarnia police say the victim and accused were known to each other and there are no concerns for public safety.

Truppe said Bartlett's two daughters, 8 and 11 years old, are trying to make sense of what happened.

"It's going to be very difficult for them," said Truppe. "It's such a tragic death, a senseless death," she said.

The community has rallied behind the family and raised more than $30,000 to help support the two girls.

Truppe said a service for Bartlett is scheduled for Tuesday. The accused is scheduled to appear in court on the same day.