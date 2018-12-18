Family shelter serving Windsor to KW out of cash to house people in hotels

People seeking housing through the Rotholme Women's and Family Shelter in London will no longer be placed in hotels and motels, with the organization saying it's too cash strapped to pay the bills.

The shelter has room for 20 families, and is unique in southwestern Ontario as it also takes men with children in need of affordable housing.

Shelter officials said Monday it's currently running at 150 per cent capacity.

"Hotels were only ever an emergency extreme backup plan but we ended up relying on it more and more because it became more difficult to find affordable housing for these families," said Rotholme's communication coordinator Rachel Ganzewinkel.

Shelter staff reiterated what others have observed across the region, that vacancy rates for affordable housing is low, with rents appearing to climb.

Affordable housing was an election issue for many municipalities, with new councillors promising to address it.

Rothholme would not say how many families are currently living in hotels and motels but Ganzewinkel notes they will not be forced to leave until a home is found.

No one forced out

Come January, those in need will be given help negotiating a lease and navigating availability. Or they'll be placed in the shelter, should space be available.

"The city and private donors were incredibly generous but it isn't a sustainable way to operate," Ganzewinkel said.

Rotholme isn't the only community agency struggling with an increased clientele and limited funding.

Earlier in December, one staff position at the Anova counselling and support centre operating out of the Wellington Road shelter was cut.

London's three NDP MPP's have since called on the province to increase funding to that organization.