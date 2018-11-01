Rodney Stafford presses forward in bid to change laws in Canada

Rodney Stafford is determined to ensure those who murder or seriously harm Canada's most vulnerable serve their time in maximum security.

Stafford's eight-year-old daughter, Tori, was brutally killed in 2009 by Terri-Lynne McClintic and her boyfriend Michael Rafferty. McClintic pleaded guilty in 2010. Four years later, she was transferred to a medium security healing lodge in Saskatchewan.

"When it comes to the vulnerable sector, there should be no lowered security for anybody who has committed crimes of this magnitude," said Stafford.

Tori Stafford was eight years old when she was abducted and killed. (Dave Chidley/Canadian Press)

Stafford will travel to Ottawa Thursday for a rally to be held Friday in support of his cause. A second rally will be held Saturday in Woodstock, where the girl lived when she was abducted and murdered.

While the federal government reviews the corrections system with respect to McClintic's transfer, Stafford isn't going to let this go, even though he admits taking on federal laws is an uphill battle, he said.

"It's already affecting my personal life because I can't focus on that properly because I need to focus on this right now," he said. "But, it's well worth fighting for. It's not just about myself and my family anymore. It's about making it safer for everybody's family."

Support is overwhelming

Stafford said he has heard from many families who have lost children in horrendous ways.

"It happens far more than it should," he said.

He's overwhelmed and grateful that two rallies have been organized to support his cause.

"It's amazing. It's almost 10 years later and to find out there's as much support as there was 10 years ago, it really holds you together."