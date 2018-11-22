Tori Stafford's father says Terri-Lynne McClintic has been sent back to Ontario

The father of murdered Woodstock, Ont. girl Tori Stafford, says his daughter's killer is now back in an Ontario prison.

Rodney Stafford posted on his Facebook page that Terri-Lynne McClintic was transferred back to Grand Valley Institution for Women near Kitchener on Thursday.

Stafford confirmed the post with CBC News.

McClintic pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing 8-year-old Tori Stafford in 2009.

McClintic had been serving a life sentence at the Grand Valley Institution before being transferred to the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge for Aboriginal Women on Nekaneet First Nation in southern Saskatchewan.

Rodney Stafford's daughter was murdered by Terri-Lynne McClintic. He says the killer belongs in a cell, not a healing lodge. (CBC) News of the transfer prompted public outrage and a protest on Parliament Hill led by Rodney Stafford.

Correctional Service Canada was ordered to review the case. It announced changes to its transfer policies earlier this month.

McClintic was then sent to the Edmonton Institution for Women, a multi-level facility with minimum, medium and maximum security wings.

Stafford said McClintic is in a medium security section at Grand Valley. He said he will continue fighting for his daughter's killer to serve time in maximum security.

"Next step, Back to MAX where she rightfully belongs," wrote Stafford in his Facebook post.

Correctional Service Canada does not comment on the location of prisoners.

McClintic is not eligible for parole until 2031.