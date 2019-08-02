Robot-assisted pediatric brain surgery a first for Ontario

The life of a London teen with epilepsy has been transformed thanks to robot-assisted neurosurgery performed at the London Health Sciences Centre Children's Hospital.

The 14-year-old patient suffered from multiple seizures, sometimes occurring hourly, affecting his sleep.

"I started seeing this teen from 2006 and his seizures were pretty disabling for his quality of life," said Dr. Andrea Andrade, a pediatric neurologist and the director of the Pediatric Epilepsy Program at the Children's Hospital.

"He was unable to perform his daily life activities, interfering with his school performance and causing him to visit the emergency department very often. It was quite the challenging situation."

Members of the London Health Sciences Centre neurosurgery team with a surgical robot. (Submitted)

Andrade teamed up with colleagues at University Hospital and Western University to put the teen forward for consideration for the robot-assisted stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG) surgery. After successfully securing the robot, the procedure was performed last October.

"The surgery has allowed us to perform a procedure that used to last around eight to 12 hours, into a more reduced and efficient way that takes two hours," she said.

Andrade says it's a minimally invasive procedure that allowed doctors to place electrodes into the patient's brain and pinpoint exactly which part of the brain needed to be removed in order to minimize triggering the seizures.

A life-changing situation

"Since the surgery, he's been completely seizure-free," said Andrade.

"That has allowed us to reduce the number of medications that he is taking, he's way more active, he's back to his daily life activities, he's playing sports, he's extremely happy and his family is over the moon."

A second pediatric patient underwent surgery since the first operation last October, with similar success. There's a third patient currently waiting to undergo the procedure.

Robot-assisted SEEG surgeries are also being performed in Montreal and Calgary.

Epilepsy is a chronic disorder that is defined by unprovoked seizures. There are an estimated 360,000 Canadians living with epilepsy. It affects one in 100 people worldwide. Epileptic seizures also vary in frequency and severity.

