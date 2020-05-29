At a time when they should be staying hunkered down at their Grand Bend home because of the coronavirus crisis, Mark and Tammy Drysdale have been driving all over the province, searching for sanctuary for their 10 big cats.

"It's been very tiring. We're exhausted emotionally, physically, financially; it's really tough," Tammy Drysdale said. "We've driven 2,000 miles in the last week searching out places."

The couple is on the road after the mysterious benefactor they told CBC News in April would take their eight lions and two tigers to an undisclosed location in the province's north suddenly pulled out because of worries over the pandemic.

A Sarnia court has granted the couple several extensions after they lost their legal battle with the town of Lambton Shores over whether they can keep their collection of exotic animals at their Grand Bend home, also in proximity to dozens of suburban family homes.

Lions and tigers are susceptible to COVID-19

Tammy Drysdale pets one of the two tigers that lives inside an enclosure on the couple's Grand Bend property. (Tammy Drysdale/Facebook)

Now the judge in the case, Justice John A. Desotti, has drawn a line in the sand. He says the animals must leave town limits by Tuesday, June 2, or the couple will be held in contempt of court.

It's a deadline Tammy Drysdale said she and her husband are worried they might not make.

"We're not sure. We're trying our best. We're checking out some different places and stuff but it's not 100 per cent yet that we have places and it's super stressful. We're really worried about our animals and their wellbeing."

Chief among them is the possibility the cats could get the coronavirus themselves. A tiger in a New York City zoo tested positive for the illness in April, something staff at the Toronto Zoo found "disturbing." So much so, the zoo had to institute COVID-19 screening procedures to protect their collection of great apes and big cats.

At issue in the feud between Mark and Tammy Drysdale and the town of Lambton Shores is the ownership of big cats like this lion, seen here in April. It's one of eight lions on the couple's Grand Bend property. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

"What if you take them somewhere and the virus is there? You just don't know what you're getting into right now. It's really a scary time," Tammy Drysdale said, noting just separating the lions, who are very social creatures, could have a profound effect on them.

"They'll probably never be the same. It's heartbreaking. We don't know what to do," she said.

One of the reasons the couple isn't sure what to do is because it takes a lot of people to move a big cat, let alone 10 big cats. The province has forbidden people gathering in groups larger than five during the pandemic, which puts the couple in a difficult spot.

Move the cats and run afoul of provincial lockdown orders, or keep the cats where they are and run afoul of the court.

"Everybody is saying stay home and stay safe right now during the pandemic," Drysdale said. "Our animals should stay home right now and stay safe. Why should they be put at risk?"

Couple has started petition to remove the mayor

This Facebook picture dated May 25 shows Mark Drysdale with one of his tigers inside the couple's Grand Bend property. (Tammy Drysdale/Facebook )

The couple and their cats have been mired in controversy since they moved to the beachside community a year ago. The Drysdales bought a home on the grounds of the former Pineridge Zoo, a private petting zoo that had operated in Grand Bend for 40 years.

Their dream was to use the property to build Roaring Cat Retreat a private zoo and self-styled big cat sanctuary that would provide education and entertainment to families and tourists in the Ontario beach town.

The couple said they made their decision to buy the property after they sought the advice of Lambton Shores senior planner Will Nywening who said, in writing, that it would be possible for the Drysdales to resurrect the property as a zoo, even though the zoning had been changed to residential 30 years prior, so long as they kept the buildings.

"[The Drysdales] felt they could make do with what's there as long as they were permitted to upgrade enclosures, etc. to required standards," he wrote in an April 9, 2019, email.

Once the Drysdales made their plans to have big cats on the property public, the town hastily threw together an exotic animal bylaw in April of 2019. A piece of legislation the couple claims is explicitly aimed at them and was passed by council 19 days after their animals were already on their Grand Bend property.

In response, the couple is suing the town for $5 million in a London court, claiming their property should be given an exemption from the town's zoning and exotic animal bylaws because the animals and the zoo were in place before the legislation was passed.

The town counters that the zoning for the zoo has since changed and that keeping exotic animals so close to a residential neighbourhood is a threat to public health and safety.

Three lions peer through their enclosure while perched on an elevated platform on the Drysdales' Grand Bend property. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

As the legal battle continues, the couple is also waging a campaign of public opinion on social media with two petitions. One asks to keep the cats in Grand Bend; the other asks for Lambton Shores mayor Bill Weber to step down. The petitions have garnered 738 and 275 names respectively as of Friday afternoon.

When asked about the petitions, Lambton Shores Mayor Bill Weber told CBC News the only public opinion that matters is voting day, which is two years away.

"I don't put a lot of value in petitions and I'm not prepared to step down. The court has made its decision based on evidence and we'll go with what the court said."

The Drysdales meanwhile plan to keep searching for a place that will take their cats, while they continue their battle with the town in court.

"We got some leads but nothing is for sure yet and the deadline is really close," Tammy Drysdale said.

If convicted, being held in contempt of court carries a fine of up to $100 or up to 90 days in jail.