Roaring Cat Retreat braces for the possible seizure of big cats by town officials

Controversial Grand Bend big cat owner Mark Drysdale said he's been given a Wednesday deadline by an Ontario judge to find new homes for his collection of exotic animals or risk having them seized by town officials.

Drysdale, along with his partner Tammy Nyssonnen are the owners of Roaring Cat Retreat, a controversial private zoo that officials in the Ontario beach town have been trying to shut down for the last 10 months.

In late December, a Sarnia court ordered the couple to work with the Township of Lambton Shores to find a way to move their collection of exotic animals outside of town limits in accordance with the community's by-laws, effectively shutting the private zoo down.

The judge gave both sides until Wednesday to come up with a solution, but Drysale said his animals won't have new homes within the court-imposed timeframe.

New home for 10 big cats 'impossible'

Tammy Nyyssonen and Mark Drysdale are the couple behind the Roaring Cat Retreat, an animal sanctuary and private zoo that plans to open this summer in Grand Bend, Ont. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

"[The judge] has asked us to find a suitable location to put our cats by Wednesday," he said. "To re-home 10 cats instantly in southern Ontario in the middle of winter, that's impossible."

Drysdale said he's worried by-law officers might be forced to euthanize his animals, since there are few people in Ontario who are qualified, let alone willing to take lions and tigers on such short notice.

"What else are they going to do with them? I've been to town hall and there's nowhere to put 10 large cats, that's for sure."

Under Lambton's exotic animal by-law (3.5), officials have the authority to destroy any animal seized by officers, if it can't be relocated to a bona fide zoo or animal sanctuary within five days.

'We want this accomplished as soon as possible'

Someone with their hand inside the lion cage at Roaring Cat Retreat in Grand Bend in this undated Instagram photo. (Roaring Cat Retreat/Instagram)

When asked about the fate of the eight lions, two tigers, a cerval, a lynx, a zebra, two lemurs, two horses as well as several goats and pot-bellied pigs that are set to be removed, town officials said they would be bound by the judge's decision.

"On December 31, the Court ruled that the exotic animals were to be removed from the property," Kevin Williams, the CAO of Lambton Shores wrote in an email to CBC News.

"In the interest of public safety we want this to be accomplished as soon as possible. We hope to have more clarity on this issue after the parties talk with the Judge on Wednesday afternoon."

Except, the month-long timeframe imposed by the court might not be long enough, according Zoocheck Canada executive director Rob Laidlaw.

Court's timeline might not be long enough

A serval lies in the hay within its enclosure at Roaring Cat Retreat in this June 2019 Instagram photo.

Even in the case of a family dog or cat, he said, it often takes longer than a month for a responsible pet owner to find a proper home.

Lions and tigers are far bigger, far more difficult to care for and potentially dangerous, which Laidlaw said makes the timeline imposed by the court difficult to fulfil.

"I think the timeline is relatively short," he said. "That's not to say it can't be done, but like I said, it will be a challenge."

Laidlaw said bona fide zoos in Canada or the United States might be willing and able to take the big cats, which could take months of research and inquiries to arrange.

It's why he believes the fate of the animals will be ultimately decided by the courts – and that could get complicated.

Zoocheck believes euthanasia of lions and tigers unlikely

While a Sarnia judge has ruled the animals can't stay where they are, Drysdale is simultaneously suing the Municipality of Lambton Shores for $5 million in a London court, alleging town officials held secret, closed-door meetings aimed at sinking his business.

If his lawsuit is successful and the London court finds Lambton's exotic animal by-law is outside of the town's authority, then it stands to reason the animals would then have to be returned to their former owner.

It's why Laidlaw believes euthanizing the animals is a remote possibility.

"I would say it's unlikely," he said. "Most people who deal with these animals in any capacity, whether its an enforcement agency or municipal government in this case, they don't want to kill the animals."