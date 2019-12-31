Canadian business leader and philanthropist Richard Ivey dies

Richard M. Ivey, the Canadian businessman and philanthropist, is being remembered as a great family man whose partnership with his wife led to a life dedicated to community service and charitable giving.

Ivey died in his sleep in Toronto on Dec. 28, his family announced in an obituary. He was 94.

Richard and his wife Beryl's love and commitment to philanthropy stood out – and not just through the Ivey family name that graces foundations and buildings in some of Ontario's most important cities.

"Richard's 58 year marriage to Beryl was a true partnership," Ivey's obituary read. "She stood by his side when challenging businesses decisions were needed. She was equally committed to community service and raised their family with intelligence and passion.

"Beryl was also Richard's invaluable companion in their three great interest, world travel, Canadian art and the environment."

Beryl Ivey died in 2007. The couple had four children.

Ivey was the son of Richard G. Ivey, who was also a lawyer, businessman and philanthropist. Together, they incorporated the Ivey Foundation in 1947.

It is the fifth-oldest private family foundation in Canada, making charitable grants of $100 million since its inception, according to the family.

Ivey served as the foundation's director for 50 years and its president for 30 years.

Ivey was the Chancellor of Western University and served on boards at WWF Canada, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Robarts Research Institute. He was named a Companion of the Order of Canada in 2000.

A private family funeral will take place this week. Celebrations of life will take place in Toronto and London at dates that have yet to be announced.