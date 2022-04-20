Residents push to preserve decades-old community centre and parkland in Komoka, Ont.

Some Komoka, Ont., residents are unhappy about a proposed sale of their cherished community centre and part of the multi-acre park land that it's located on, to be turned into a privately owned, high-end sports rehabilitation facility.

To ensure that their voices are heard by the Middlesex Centre municipality, they've started a group called 'Save the Park', which advocates to preserve the over 50-year-old facility, and is pushing for the sports centre to be built on private land instead.

"It's been the heart of the community from the 60s right through, and it's a focal point. It reflects an icon and we don't want it taken down," said Paul Houghton, one of the group's members.

"Our focus has been to say, 'You can build it but just not here.' We're not saying this is a bad idea, it's a good idea. Our only point is why is Middlesex Centre offering up community land to fund a commercial investment? They're moving things around in the park to accommodate this new building, they're taking the courts and making it part of this for-profit facility," he added.

Komoka & District Community Centre located on the 29-acre Komoka Park property, serves as a local hub for various activities such as sports and recreation, group meetings, banquets, and community events. The proposed space for the sports facility would take up no more than 6-acres of that land, according to the municipality.

It reflects the small town Ontario feeling. The park doesn't deserve the treatment it's getting. - Paul Houghton

But community members feel like they've been kept out of the loop. Houghton said residents were only given five days to respond with their comments.

"Most people would say for something that's been there for 50 years, we shouldn't just get 5 days to respond," he said.

Needs of a growing town

Deputy Mayor John Brennan said many of the residents opposed to this project don't understand the full picture and how beneficial it can be to the growing town.

"We'd like to share with them the total sale of the project that's being proposed and we need to alleviate some concerns that they're losing parkland, which is not true. It'll be privately owned but it will be available for the public to rent courts and arenas," he said.

"It's a state of the art rehab facility for not only local people but for sports figures. With what's being added to the parklands, I don't think there will be a deficit of opportunities for people to use the facility," Brennan said.

Houghton, however, said that with the rate that Komoka's population is growing, every piece of parkland is going to be needed to serve the needs of its future residents. He added that amenities at the current facility bind the entire town together since people of all ages had some activity to do.

If the proposal goes through, most amenities at the park will stay intact, but some including basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, gazebos, along with soccer fields, and baseball diamonds will move to another park.

A soccer field which will be moved from Komoka park onto neighbouring Kilworth. (Submitted by Paul Houghton)

A building for the community, by the community

Ward 4 coun. Sue Cates, whose ward the facility falls under, also opposes the project. She said that the municipality should not sell off the land it's owned since 1925, calling it "land we can never get back."

"The Komoka Community Centre was built by the community, for the community and I want to see us continue to honour this," she said.

Paul Houghton wants to preserve the Komoka Community Centre and parkland (Submitted by Paul Houghton)

"We need to support people of all ages in achieving their everyday needs.The centre is a huge part of that and within easy walking distance for so many," she added.

Brennan said the municipality will hold a public consultation meeting on Apr. 27 to provide more information listen to the community's feedback on the project.

Houghton hopes that council will hear his and many other community members' concerns and vote against the sale.

"Nostalgia doesn't get you too far but the park reflects the small town Ontario feeling," he said. "Lots of people use it daily and it doesn't deserve the treatment it's getting."