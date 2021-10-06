Residents confused about warnings of unsafe balconies in London building where child fell

Some residents of the building where a young child suffered a tragic fall last weekend are confused after receiving warnings that the balconies are unsafe.

According to a notice by the City of London posted at the entrance of 400 Lyle Street, balcony use is prohibited until their safety has been assessed, and repaired, if necessary. The notice indicates that "there are balcony guardrails that have openings greater than 100 mm," which is below the Ontario building code.

The notice by the city posted outside of 400 Lyle Street. (James Chaarani/CBC)

Some residents haven't noticed a wide enough gap in their balconies to be concerned.

Ethan Head says he got a notice about the balcony a day or two following the incident.

"I read the whole thing and I didn't really understand it," he says. "Like, my balcony is fine."

"You can only slide your hand in between ... you can't put your arm in or anything," he says. "It's very tightened off, you know?"

The gap between the wall and the guardrail in one of the units. (James Chaarani/CBC)

The gap underneath one of the guardrails in one of the units. (James Chaarani/CBC)

Shelby Mcgean said she found the young child while they were moving into the building last Saturday, but didn't want to discuss the incident beyond that.

"It's been a lot, basically since Saturday," she says. "So, seeing the notices was just another thing on top of it."

Mcgean said they're going to have inspectors checking if the space between the wall and the glass "connects."

She said she's afraid of heights but didn't find their balcony unsafe.

The gap between the guiderails in one of the building's units. (James Chaarani/CBC)

"Besides the glass, I didn't really see an issue with it," she explains. "It's high enough. It comes up to about my waist level, like higher than my waist level, so I thought it was fine. Just when my little sister comes over, she'll have to ask before she goes out there. Simple as that."

According to a press release by Medallion Corporation, the owner of 400 Lyle Street that also run the building, "all building codes were met" and they received an occupancy permit from the city.

When CBC News asked Medallion whether gaps in balconies are different unit to unit, they were unwilling to provide a statement because of the ongoing investigation.

A tribute to the young child who died after falling from the building at 400 Lyle Street. (James Chaarani/CBC)

As for Head, he found the child's death "upsetting" but isn't deterred by the warning.

"I'm on my balcony every day," he said. "I feel very safe on it."